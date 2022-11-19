HONOLULU (KHON2) — Our Kaka’ako, a mixed-use, urban-island community by Kamehameha Schools, is bringing back the Honolulu Night Market on Saturday, Nov. 19. The street event will take place from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. on Keawe St. and Auahi St. in the heart of Kaka’ako.

The Honolulu Night Market’s theme this year is ‘Rooted’ and indicates Our Kaka’ako’s dedication to preserving Hawaiian traditions through supporting Hawai’i’s food systems and celebrating Hawai’i’s cultural diversity.

The block party promises to be a varietal collection fun and entertainment with over 50 local food vendors and retailers, artisans and cultural practitioners that will highlight the Rooted theme and its celebration of “cultural diversity grounded in the values of our heritage, traditions and placekeeping,” according organizers.

“We are excited to welcome everyone back for a celebration of community this holiday season,” said Gary Evora, Kamehameha Schools commercial real estate senior asset manager.

The community oriented and family friendly event is free, and you are encouraged to register in advance for free prizes that will be distributed throughout the party.

The evening has lots of entertainment planned for the community to enjoy:

A fashion show which features local designers STONE, OCEANS END Hawai’i and Sweet Enemy Clothing. This show will feature models from AccessSurf program participants.

Fun with live music that features Jasmin Nicole, Keilana, Keahi Delovio and AJ Keolanui.

A community art installation by Worldwide Walls [formerly POW! WOW! Hawai‘i] artists.

Casey Cosmos DJ Academy will perform.

102.7 Da Bomb and 94.7 KUMU radio live remotes will be live.

And, there will be activities for everyone to participate:

You can learn how to make poi with Poi for the People – pa‘i‘ai [traditionally pounded cooked kalo root] an interactive demonstration and tasting in collaboration with Kamehameha Schools Kapālama.

Executive Chef Dean Matsushita and Kealoha Domingo will be on sight.

AccesSurf will be providing information on their programs while venturing into games and prize drawings for the celebration – including a drawing for two round trip tickets from Hawaiian Airlines.

Hawai’i State Federal Credit Union will be providing membership opportunities and prize giveaways.

“During this time of giving, we are inspired to focus on our food, culture and values rooted in our ‘āina. Our Kaka‘ako is delighted to host the Honolulu Night Market, which encourages the support of local businesses, artists and entrepreneurs, as well as nonprofit organizations like AccesSurf that are making a difference in our community,” added Evora.

The Night Market is made possible in conjunction with SurfAccess, a program that empowers people with disabilities through water programs, and Poi for the People, an initiative created by Kamehameha Schools Community & ‘Āina Resiliency Group, that seeks to make poi culture and knowledge accessible throughout the pae‘āina [group of islands].

Organizers of the event suggest that you carpool or rideshare as parking is limited. According to the Night Market, there are parking garages available at 333 Keawe St. and The Flats at Pu‘unui parking garage at 440 Keawe St. You can also locate additional parking at the Waterfront Plaza parking garage at 500 Ala Moana Blvd.

Rooted is generously sponsored in part by Kamehameha Schools, the Kaiāulu ‘o Kaka‘ako

Owners Association, the Hawai’i State Federal Credit Union and Pacific Media Group.