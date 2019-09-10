Honolulu named most livable state capital 2nd year in a row

For the second year in a row, Honolulu was rated the most livable state capital in the nation according to financial technology company SmartAsset. Madison (Wisconsin), Concord (New Hampshire), Montpelier (Vermont) and Boston (Massachusetts) rounded out the top five.

The study measured livability in five categories: average income after housing costs; unemployment rate; the number of dining and entertainment establishments as a percentage of all establishments; violent crime per 100,000 residents; and property crime per 100,000 residents.

Honolulu topped the list in 2018 as well. In 2017 it was tied with Pierre, South Dakota for second, and in both 2016 and 2015 it ranked third.

You can see this year’s study here.