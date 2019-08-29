Honolulu Hale to be illuminated in purple for Overdose Awareness Day

Mayor Kirk Caldwell has requested Honolulu Hale to be illuminated in the color purple tonight in recognition of International Overdose Awareness Day.

“The opioid epidemic is destroying lives, devastating families and ripping the heart and soul out of our communities,” said Mayor Caldwell. “Mayors across the country are standing up and taking action to prevent more of these overdose deaths from occurring. All of us – government, nonprofits and citizens – need to work together to make a positive difference.”

Here locally, the Hawai‘i Health and Harm Reduction Center (HHHRC) is helping to bring attention to International Overdose Awareness Day.

“We can protect our friends and loved ones by learning more about opioids and carrying Naloxone,” said Heather Lusk, Executive Director of the HHHRC. “HHHRC provides free overdose prevention training and naloxone to anyone, while pharmacies in Hawai‘i can now dispense this life-saving medication without a prescription.”

The following services are offered by the Hawai‘i Health and Harm Reduction Center:

Free and confidential HIV and HCV rapid testing

Case management, counseling and support for those living with HIV/AIDS

Testing and care for those living with Hepatitis

Non Judgmental street-based wound care

One-for-one needle exchange and education on proper use and disposal

Advocacy, understanding and care for transgender individuals

Referral program to divert low-level offenders into social services

Multi-step program for those who want to quit smoking

Resources and care for those interested in PrEP, the medication that keeps people HIV Negative

Globally, there is an estimated minimum of 190,900 premature deaths caused by drug overdose. North America continues to experience the highest drug-related mortality rate in the world, accounting for 1-in-4 drug-related deaths throughout the world. People who are homeless are ten times more likely to die of an overdose than those who are housed.

For more information, visit www.hhhrc.org and www.hawaiiopioid.org.