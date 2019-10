A report from GasBuddy shows that Honolulu gas prices have gone up nearly 2 cents per gallon from last month, but are still lower than last year by 10 cents per gallon.

GasBuddy conducts daily surveys of 214 stations. The cheapest station in Honolulu is priced at $3.09 per gallon, while the most expensive is $3.74 per gallon.

The cheapest station in the country is $1.89, while the most expensive in the country is $6.24.

The full report can be found here.