Honolulu firefighters host 10th Annual Signature Chefs Food Festival, highlight Hawaii’s cuisine

The Honolulu Firefighters Foundation (HFF) is pleased to announce its 10th Annual Signature Chefs Food Festival on Saturday, September 14, 2019 from 5:30 – 9:00 p.m. at the Honolulu Fire Department (HFD) Headquarters in Kakaako. The event will feature live local entertainment, top chefs from local restaurants, along with HFD firefighters who will be serving Hawaii’s finest cuisine.

“’Not Every Hero Wears a Cape. Plan and Practice Your Escape!’ is the theme of this year’s Fire Prevention Week and expresses the HFD’s mission to educate the community about the small important actions that can keep themselves, their family and neighbors safe,” said Bobby Lee, HFF president. “It is in this spirit that we wish to express our gratitude for the kind support and donations the community and our volunteers provide us during HFF’s biggest fundraiser and throughout the year.”

Honolulu’s very own firefighters will feature some of their favorite dishes at the event, including freshly pounded pa‘i ‘ai, luau topped with braised beef, reverse fish and poi (ulu and kalo poke with lomi ‘ahi), firehouse kulolo, and peanut butter honey banana lumpia ala mode. Premier chefs from Sheraton Waikiki – Kai Market, Stripsteak, Chef Chai, MW Restaurants and more will serve their unique culinary creations, including oxtail soup, Pacific reef squid, sautéed prawns, smoked brisket with kabocha hash cake, and much more.

The evening’s entertainment will be provided by Ku Kia‘i, a group comprised of Honolulu firefighters, and will be emceed by Robert Carvalho. Guests will also be able to participate in a silent auction that will include hotel stays, rounds of golf, dining certificates and more.

“Proceeds from this event directly benefit HFD firefighters and their efforts to serve and protect our community as well as fund a variety of fire prevention and public safety programs,” added Lee. “From installing thousands of smoke alarms in the homes of Oahu’s kupuna at no cost, to funding upgrades to the Straub Burn Unit, this event has helped save countless lives.”

In addition, the proceeds will continue to support the Honolulu Fire Museum and Education Center on South Street by offering free admission to the public, as well as recognize HFD fire recruits as they graduate and join the firefighters who protect our community.

Grazing tickets are $175 each and tables are available for purchase for $3,000 ($1,250 tax deductible per table), which includes table service for ten. Tax-deductible contributions in lieu of a ticket purchase are also appreciated.

HFF has also partnered with rideshare company Lyft to offer guests a safe ride to and from the Honolulu Firefighters Headquarters. New Lyft users can use promo code FSCFESTIVAL to receive $2 off their first 10 rides. And current Lyft users can receive $5 off Lyft XL with promo code FSCFESTIVAL19.

For tickets and online reservations, go to www.foodfestival2019.com or call 657-7098