Honolulu bars may face three-week closures under mayor’s proposal

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The opposition is growing from the business community to Mayor Kirk Caldwell’s plan to shut down bars for three weeks amid a surge in COVID-19 cases. The mayor is also calling for a mandate to require face coverings at all times including while exercising outdoors.

[LISTEN to KHON 2GO for the latest news updates every morning at 7:30 a.m.]

Caldwell said he is taking action on bars after at least a dozen COVID-19 cases were traced back to two bars in Honolulu. He said the three-week closure will allow Honolulu Liquor Commission inspectors the opportunity to develop ways to better enforce the rules under the city and county’s emergency orders.

Caldwell said, “It will give us enough time working with our liquor inspectors to beef up the ability to inspect bars.”

Some business owners said the proposed action is an overreach. Thomas Ray is the owner of Square Barrels, he said the possible closure should not apply to the majority of bars and pubs that are following guidelines.



Ray said, “The mayor said 99% of bars are following the rules, so why punish 100% of the bars if your margin of error is only 1% of the people breaking the rules? It doesn’t seem fair to me.”

Caldwell said pubs with a restaurant component could remain in business, although he warns it should not be used as a loophole.

Caldwell said, “We don’t want to see bars turn into a quote, unquote restaurants when they really aren’t to get around this requirement.”

A rally in opposition to the emergency order draft is planned at the Hawaii State Capitol for Saturday at 10 AM by business owners and the Chamber of Commerce Hawaii.

Bill Comerford owns the Irish Rose Saloon along with a couple of other bars, he said a previous mandate that prohibits alcohol sales after midnight was already hurting his business. He said this possible closure is another blow to his business.



Comerford said, “We really need people there to show up and say, ‘Hey! What are you doing? You can’t kill all business and expect us to come back.'”

Caldwell said he also wants to reduce group gatherings to 10 people once again in his latest order, while masks may be mandated outside at all times, including laying out on the beach.

Caldwell said, “If it interferes with jogging or playing sports, because this is going to apply to people playing little league baseball or basketball, either slow down or stop doing it.”

The Hawaii State Department of Health continues to monitor possible COVID-19 exposure at Brix and Bones and Arena 808, state officials ask those who visited the establishment between July to the 26th to contact them for COVID-19 testing.

Latest Stories on KHON2