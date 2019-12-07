Home of the Brave Museum to close at the end of December

A WWII museum in Kaka’ako is in danger of closing its doors permanently after nearly 30 years in business.

Glen Tomlinson, the owner and founder of the Home of the Brave Museum, said the museum is not sustainable in its current location. It’s last day open is scheduled to be Dec. 28, 2019, unless a miracle happens.

“We love the area Kaka’ako, but the reality is there’s so much competition in the area, and with the rent sky rocketing because of gentrification of the area, it’s just not affordable,” Tomlinson said.

The Home of the Brave Museum has thousands of photos and artifacts from WWII veterans and their families.

“It’s almost like grandpa’s attic on steroids,” Tomlinson said.

Tomlinson said the photos are what is most important to preserve.

“The stories are better than anything anyone will see on the Hollywood movie screens, and that’s what needs to be to be kept alive for future generations, that’s what’s so hard for me,” Tomlinson said, fighting back tears.

While Tomlinson did not serve in the military, his family members did, and he has made it his life mission to honor our nations veterans.

Tomlinson is now hoping for a miracle to keep the collection alive.

“Find a partner that wants to partner up with us, who wants to save what has been called an american treasure,” he said.

Tomlinson said they would need to find an investor and a new, more affordable location, in order to keep the museum doors open.

“This is a call for help saying, ‘This is larger than myself. This is something that we need to save, not for me, not for the veterans, but to share their stories for future generations,” Tomlinson said.