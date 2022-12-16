HONOLULU (KHON2) – This Saturday Dec. 17 the Honolulu Zoo is inviting the public to join the Holidays with the Animals.
Honolulu zoo’s animals will rip and tear into their special holiday gifts and you are invited to join in on the fun.
“Our staff and volunteer elves have been busy gathering the animals’ favorite items, wrapping presents, and building enrichment activities for this memorable event,” said Mary Benson, Executive Director of the Honolulu Zoo Society. “After two years of virtual events, we’re excited to welcome visitors back in person for this fun tradition.”
Starting at 10 a.m. each animal will receive a gift specific to them. The gifts will be food-related based on their diet capabilities.
There will be hands-on educational and craft activities for keiki, and a special appearance from Santa Claus.
Here is the timeline for those wanting to see their favorite animal open their holiday gift.
- 10:00 am King Vulture & Toucan
- 10:15 am Primate Islands & Orangutan
- 10:30 am Sun bear, African wild dog, African ground hornbill & Marabou stork
- 10:45 am Sumatran tiger, chimpanzee, cheetah, lion & nene
- 11:00 am Hamadryads baboon, black rhino & giraffe
- 11:15 am Ectotherm encounter, hippo & African penguin
- 11:30 am Indian elephant, gharial & Keiki Zoo
- Noon-2:00pm Photos with Santa & Keiki crafts in Hale Imi ‘ike
- 1:15 pm Komodo dragon, golden lion tamarin, fennec fox & African porcupine
- 1:30 pm Pueo & parrot row
- 2:00 pm Japanese giant salamander & sloth
Honolulu Zoo officials say the schedule is subject to change.