Holiday season means holiday crime

The holiday season is upon us, and that traditionally means so are criminals.

“Seeing more people shopping, more people out on the streets, it presents more opportunity for the criminals,” said Michael Kitchens, founder of Stolen Stuff Hawaii. He says he’s noted people are more worried about their safety.

“When a perpetrator is caught, it should not feel like a revolving door. It should be to the point where they are held accountable for their actions.”

Representative Chris Lee, chair of the judiciary committee, says that lawmakers will look at ways to address crime. One way, looking at stolen firearms used in violent crimes.

“If you have a particular registered gun dealer selling stuff on the side or not securing things properly, in those cases other cities took action to make sure that those guns are no longer susceptible of falling into the wrong hands,” Lee said.

Sgt. Chris Kim of Honolulu Crimestoppers says that one of the best ways to protect yourself is to pay attention to your surroundings and don’t get distracted.

“We live in a day when people are on their phones. Sitting in their cars, staring down at their phone, windows down, and you are making yourself a victim. Even at a restaurant, I am looking at who is coming in and out,” Kim said.

Honolulu police tell us there have been several high-profile crimes recently. However, the overall crime rate has remained about the same.