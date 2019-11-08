Historic military museum sent notice to vacate just days before Veteran’s Day

HONOLULU (KHON2)–Just days before Veterans Day, a piece of military history has been forced to shut down. The Naval Air Museum Barbers Point said they were wrongfully evicted.

Brad Sekigawa is a historian and the vice president of the Naval Air Museum Barbers Point. He’s been there since 2010.

Walking around the museum property he pointed to one aircraft with a black shark on its tail.

“That’s called the P3 Orion Subhunter. Back in the day during the Cold War from the 1960s to the 1990s this was the main stay out on this air station…This is the only two on the island right now. The airplane is being retired,” explained Sekigawa.

Less than five days before the national holiday honoring those who serve our country, Sekigawa said he can’t believe the museum that is tasked with preserving valuable historical military artifacts is forced to close it’s doors.

The executive director of the museum, Brad Hayes, started the museum almost 20 years ago.

“Words can’t describe as a former Marine how disgusted I am as well as many of my other shipmates former Marines an airman in Coast Guard and soldiers that are involved as veterans working here volunteers and his supporters that this is happening,” Hayes said..

His connection to the Kalaeoloa Airport, the aircraft in the museum and the history that surrounds it all is palpable.

“So many people died here from World War II. That’s why we do this,” Hayes said as he chocked back tears.

The museum received a notice to vacate on September 17th, citing lack of insurance and environmental violations.

“It was kind of like, we looked at it, oh we’re good there, we’re good there so what are we doing now? We’ll show them the stuff and they’ll clear it up. No it didn’t happen,” Hayes said.

In a the Hawaii Department of Transportation said:

“The HDOT Airports Division and its leadership has repeatedly requested the necessary documentation regarding insurance and fluid spill violations, however the Hawaii Museum of Flying (HMF) did not furnish the documentation until after the letter of revocation was received. HMF has been provided multiple opportunities to correct the unauthorized use of land outside its permitted area and it has failed to comply. The notice to vacate stands.”

The HDOT also outlined concerns regarding the space used by the museum.

“The HMF has had a 30-day Revocable Permit at Kalaeloa Airport since August 2000 to use a 901 square foot building and an area of 1,522 square feet of land. The tenant was provided a letter of revocation and notice to vacate dated Sept. 17, 2019 stating concerns with general liability coverage, compliance with laws, and the considerable unauthorized area being occupied by unpermitted exhibition pieces.”

“There’s a lot of space out here. (The DOT) says we take up too much space, but there’s so much out here. The only other entity besides Paradise Helicopters, which is a tour company is the FPO which provides fuel for the military and the flight school and that’s about it,” Sekigawa said.

The museum has operated on a 30-day revocable Permit, which means they can be evicted without cause with just 30 days notice.

“They never come out here to see what’s happening and they don’t see the support that we give to other agencies,” Sekigaway said.”We support the military. They come by for their annual training and things like that. The DEA, FBI and police, when they do tactical operations they use some of our aircraft for that as well as Hollywood. Our aircraft and vehicles have been in “Magnum PI,” “Hawaii Five-0″ and other films.”

Sekigawa walked over to a jet and explained that it was the actual aircraft Tom Skerrit’s character Viper flew in the 1986 film “Top Gun.”

Each one of these aircraft have historical significance yet Hayes said the DOT doesn’t see them as important.

“There’s zero appreciation from a bureaucrats view of the value here,” Hayes said.

Hayes said he is not giving up. He is exploring their options and hopes he can work with the State–that they will rescind their notice to vacate and they can renew their permit.