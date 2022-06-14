HONOLULU (KHON2)– Registering to vote could become simpler with this act.

Senator Mazie K. Hirono (D-HI), member of the Senate Judiciary Committee, and nine of her colleagues are introducing legislation to make registering to vote easier for all Americans.



Led by Senator Amy Klobuchar (D-MN), this act would require every state to create a system to register all eligible citizens to vote once they turn 18. This would ensure that all eligible voters are covered by automatic registration through motor vehicle agencies.

Senator Hirono expresses “The freedom to vote is fundamental to our democracy. This bill helps ensure every eligible American has the opportunity to exercise that freedom by making it easier to register to vote,” Hirono continues “With states across the country enacting voter suppression laws and other efforts to limit the right to vote, it’s critical that we do everything in our power to protect voting rights. The Register America to Vote Act will build on the progress states like Hawaii have already made in enacting automatic voter registration, helping to secure the right of all Americans to have a say in our democracy.”

Last June, Hawaii enacted a law establishing automatic voter registration – it requires a voter registration application as part of the application for an identification card or driver’s license. The Register America to Vote Act would provide more focused assistance to improve Hawaii’s registration system and database security, while also having the possibility to be eligible for grants.

The Register America to Vote Act would:



• Require states to establish a system to automatically register all eligible voters when they turn 18;

• Ensure all eligible voters are covered by automatic registration through motor vehicle agencies while preserving the option to opt out of registering to vote during their interaction with the agency;

• Authorize $3 billion in grants for states to implement automatic voter registration;

• Allow voters to update their registration in the course of interaction with motor vehicle agencies;

• Create safeguards against registration of ineligible voters and protections for people who are erroneously registered; and

• Direct the National Institute of Standards and Technology to develop voter database management standards and security policies states can adopt.