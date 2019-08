The National Weather Service in Honolulu has issued a High Surf Advisory, which is in effect from midnight tonight to 6 AM Thursday.

Rising to 6 to 10 feet late tonight and 10 to 14 feet Tuesday afternoon through Wednesday along south facing shores of all Hawaiian Islands.

Starting midnight tonight through early Thursday morning.

Expect strong breaking waves, shore break, and strong long shore and rip currents making swimming difficult and dangerous.