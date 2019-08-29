High humidity with light and variable winds through Friday

Breaking News
HONOLULU – (KHON2)

A weak ridge of high pressure north of the main Hawaiian Islands will keep winds light to moderate across local waters into Friday.

Local land and sea breezes will develop, especially across leeward areas, with clouds and showers forming over mauka sections of the islands in the afternoon and evening hours.

A stable airmass will keep shower activity low through the work week, with increased activity possible for this weekend.

Showers may increase slightly on Saturday and Sunday before clearing Monday.

