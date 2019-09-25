High humidity will remain until trades return to the islands this weekend

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Relatively drier air will continue to drift into most of the state today with isolated to scattered showers forecast tonight from Oahu to the Big Island.

A plume of deeper moisture and instability lingers over Kauai tonight with scattered to numerous showers in the forecast.

This moisture plume will spread eastward over Oahu on Wednesday and Thursday, increasing shower activity over the both islands.

An upper level low will pass north of the state keeping light winds and elevated chances for showers in the forecast for all islands from Thursday through Saturday.

Drier and more stable trends are spreading from east to west across the island chain from Sunday afternoon onward, as higher pressure builds in, and moderate trade winds return to the region.