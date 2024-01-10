HONOLULU (KHON2) — This Wednesday’s Wags ‘n Whiskers features a loveable three-year-old dog named Leilani, who is looking for a patient and loving home.

Leilani is a Rhodesian ridgeback mix, weighing in at 33 pounds and is looking to view the world as a safe and loving place once again.

At first meeting, Leilani is extremely shy, but with a little time and love, she will eventually warm up and show her sweet and sensitive personality.

Leilani is a Reid Krucky recipient. Whoever she goes home with will receive a complimentary goodie bag with things to get her settled, as well as a waived adoption fee.

Anyone who wishes to pop by and say hello to Leilani should visit the Hawaiian Humane Society at their Mōʻiliʻili Campus, which is open daily from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

For more information or to check out more adoptable pets, visit HawaiianHumane.org.