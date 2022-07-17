HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Honolulu Fire Department was dispatched to a hiker in Palolo that was unable to make it back down on their own.

On Sunday, July 17 around 12:47 p.m. HFD received a 911 call for a 23-year-old female hiker on the Kaau Crater Trail in Palolo.

Check out more news from around Hawaii

HFD reported that the hiker that was unable to continue hiking due to a lack of visibility from the overcast.

Firefighters were able to get the woman to better visibility and she was then airlifted out.

Get Hawaii’s latest morning news delivered to your inbox, sign up for News 2 You

HFD reports no injuries.