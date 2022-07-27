HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Honolulu Fire Department received a 911 call about a distressed paddleboarder and dog off Kaneohe Bay on Wednesday, July 27 around 5:45 p.m.

The first HFD unit arrived at the scene around 5:55 p.m. and made contact with the party that reported the incident. Personnel received confirmation of the distressed paddleboarder and a description of the dog.

Download the free KHON2 app for iOS or Android to stay informed on the latest news

Air 1 and a rescue firefighter arrived at the scene to the paddleboarder.

After making contact with the paddleboarder, he expressed that he was not in distress and it was instead the dog that was.

The paddleboarder explained that he was looking for his dog, a tan colored chow, that fell off the board and was last seen between Coconut Island and the Kaneohe Yacht Club.

HFD located the distressed dog and was airlifted out.

Check out what’s going on around the nation on our National News page

No injuries were reported.