HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Honolulu Fire Department reported a 911 call on Sunday, July 17 around 12:15 a.m. regarding a boater in distress at Maunalua Bay.
HFD officials said they arrived at the scene around 12:22 a.m. and started to look for the capsized boat.
Firefighters found the 26-foot long capsized vessel that was occupied by an adult male and female.
The two individuals and the boat were returned to the boat ramp by 1:10 a.m.
According to HFD no injuries were reported.