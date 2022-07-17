HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Honolulu Fire Department reported a 911 call on Sunday, July 17 around 12:15 a.m. regarding a boater in distress at Maunalua Bay.

HFD officials said they arrived at the scene around 12:22 a.m. and started to look for the capsized boat.

Firefighters found the 26-foot long capsized vessel that was occupied by an adult male and female.

The two individuals and the boat were returned to the boat ramp by 1:10 a.m.

According to HFD no injuries were reported.