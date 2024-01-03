HONOLULU (KHON2) — Early Wednesday morning, the Honolulu Fire Department responded to a commercial building fire in McCully.

Download the free KHON2 app for iOS or Android to stay informed on the latest news

Responders first received the call at 3:55 a.m. regarding a kitchen fire in a restaurant on the first floor of the two-story building.

Units arrived on the scene at 4 a.m. and brought the fire under control by 4:10 a.m.

Firefighters cleared the inside of the building and ensured all occupants were out. Officials said the fire did not extend into adjacent areas of the building and ventilation fans were used to clear the building of smoke.

HFD said the fire was extinguished at 4:49 a.m. and are investigating the initial cause.