Honolulu (KHON2) – Actor, Dwayne Johnson and Oprah are responding to families and Maui’s community with the launch of the “People’s Fund of Maui.”

The People’s Fund of Maui provides direct financial assistance to the community members of Maui who are experiencing losses from the fires in Lahaina and Kula.

“As we have seen firsthand, the impacts of these wildfires have been devastating, and we’re here to ensure with 100% guarantee that your donations will go directly into the hands of Lahaina residents,” says Oprah Winfrey, Co-Founder of People’s Fund of Maui.

Those looking to apply to the People’s Fund of Maui or learn more can do so via the organizations’ official website.

People’s Fund of Maui:

Website/Application: hwww.eifoundation.org/peoples-fund-of-maui/

Oprah Winfrey:

Social Media: @Oprah

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson:

Social Media: @TheRock