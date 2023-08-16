

The people of Hawaii have come together like never before to help friends and neighbors impacted by the devastating wildfires on Maui and Hawaii Island. As recovery and assistance efforts continue, KHON2 and the Hawaii Red Cross are working together to raise funds to assist displaced families and those impacted by the wildfires.



Hawaii-born President Barack Obama has joined the effort, saying, “It will take all of us coming together and doing what we can to help those in need in Maui and Lahaina right now. I hope you’ll join me in donating to the Hawaii Red Cross today.”



“Our thoughts and prayers go out to the families that have lost so much. The thing about is, though, thoughts and prayers in a moment like this are not enough. We have to step up. We have to help those families, and we have to help Lahaina rebuild. The good news is that the Hawaii Red Cross and Malama Maui are mobilizing to provide direct support to people who are desperately in need. I’m asking you to do everything you can to generously support the Malama Maui effort,” Obama said.



Celebrities with Hawaii ties have expressed their love of Lahaina, the people of Maui and Hawaii, and urged support of the Hawaii Red Cross effort. They include Philadelphia Eagle’s quarter back Marcus Mariota, singer Nicole Scherzinger, TV personality Pat Sajak, former professional baseball player Kurt Suzuki, University of Hawaii Warriors head football coach Timmy Chang, and American Idol finalist Jasmine Trias.



Henry Kapono asked for your kokua:



“Aloha, I’m Henry Kapono. I’m just asking you to please help the Red Cross to help our brothers and sisters and families over in Lahaina through this wild and crazy time. Please, I have a lot of friends there, I love Maui, I love the people of Maui. Let’s all support and help the Red Cross make a big impact and help them to recover. Aloha.”



Donations can be made on the Malama Maui website.

