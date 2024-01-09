HONOLULU (KHON2) — Severe weather on Monday caused Hawaiian Electric to initiate powerless hours for many residents on Oahu, but HECO said power generation is now stable.

Get Hawaii’s latest morning news delivered to your inbox, sign up for News 2 You

On Tuesday, HECO said there will be no need for rolling blackouts because there is enough energy to meet consumer demand.

In the late afternoon on Monday, HECO announced they would be initiating rolling power outages across Oahu due to a shortage of reserve generation capacity. The outages were scheduled to help conserve remaining energy.

Reports said two generating units at Waiau Power Plant went offline in the early afternoon and were not showing signs of going back online.

HECO released a schedule showing the 30-minute time blocks in which the outages would be happening. The blackouts affected around 120,000 customers around the island, starting right before 8 p.m. and ending shortly after 10 p.m.

“We thank our customers for their understanding and sincerely apologize for the disruptions they experienced,” said Hawaiian Electric spokesperson Darren Pai. “ Our crews and system operators worked hard throughout the night to restore power and reduce the impact of the rolling outages as much as possible.”

HECO said crews continue to work on restoring power for their customers across the island of Oahu who were affected by Monday’s winds and heavy rains.

Big Island and Maui also experienced power outages, however none were scheduled by Hawaiian Electric.

On the Big Island, falling trees brought down lines and utility poles, causing around 3,800 customers to experience power outages. Around 5,700 customers on Maui were also affected by weather-related outages on Monday and Tuesday.

All service has been restored on Maui, while crews continue to work on lines in the Milolii area on the Big Island.