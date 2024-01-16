HONOLULU (KHON2) — HECO said their plan to repower Waiau Power Plant would create a faster, more efficient, grid that will help fill in the gaps when renewable energy sources fall short.

Check out what’s going on around the nation on our National News page

One of the biggest concerns from residents of course is how much will this new plan impact their energy bill.

HECO said flooding and cloud cover were to blame for the two generators going offline at the Waiau Power Plant on Jan. 8, prompting HECO to implement rolling blackouts.

While those generators are up and running again, HECO said the aging system is in need of an upgrade.

“The existing units are old, I said 50 to 60 to 77 years old, so the new technology will be more resilient, more efficient and smaller and have the attributes to support the system,” said HECO Vice President of Power Supply Michael DeCaprio.

The project includes replacing six old fossil-fuel boilers with smaller, more fuel flexible turbines using existing infrastructure, which DeCaprio says is cost effective.