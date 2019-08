HONOLULU – (KHON2)

The National Weather Service in Honolulu has issued a flood advisory for the Big Island leeward areas until 7:30 PM Tuesday

At 431 PM, radar indicated heavy rain over the leeward slopes of the Big Island.

Rain was falling at a rate of up to 2 inches per hour.

Locations in the advisory include but are not limited to: Kailua-Kona, Kealakekua, Honalo, Captain Cook, Puuanahulu, Kalaoa, Honaunau, Kahaluu-Keauhou, Kainaliu, Holualoa, Waikoloa Village and Pohakuloa Training Area.