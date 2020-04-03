Heavy showers in the forecast through next week, sunshine and downpours

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Winds will decrease and veer southeasterly tonight as deep low pressure intensifies far north-northwest of the state. Isolated showers will diminish early this evening as land breezes develop.

High clouds will move up from the southwest and shower chances will increase over the western end of the island chain late tonight.

Winds will turn more southerly on Friday and the weekend, drawing up deeper moisture that will likely fuel increased shower activity and possibly a few thunderstorms.

Wet conditions are expected to linger over portions of the state through the first part of next week.