Heavy showers and thunderstorms in the forecast for the weekend…possibly beyond

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Trade winds will ease a bit tonight and Friday, and become light in many areas over the weekend.

The trade winds will bring and increase in clouds and showers to windward areas tonight and Friday, with showers spreading leeward from time to time.

Low pressure aloft will pass near the islands Friday night through the weekend, bringing the potential for more substantial rainfall, and possibly thunderstorms area wide.

A lot of uncertainty remains in the forecast next week, but latest trends suggest that unsettled weather including the potential for heavy showers and thunderstorms could linger through much of the week.