HONOLULU (KHON2) — The National Weather Service in Honolulu has issued a flood advisory for the island of Oahu in Honolulu County until 530 PM HST.

At 228 PM HST, radar indicated heavy rain over south central Oahu from the windward coast to Pearl Harbor.

Rain was falling at a rate of an inch and a half per hour.

Locations in the advisory include but are not limited to: Honolulu, Hauula, Waimanalo, Hawaii Kai, Laie, Palolo, Ahuimanu, Punaluu, Pearl City, Salt Lake, Manoa, Maunawili and Kaneohe.