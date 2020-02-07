Heavy rains begin to ease for Kauai and Oahu, but remain over Maui County and Hawaii Island through Friday

HONOLULU (KHON2) — A cold front over the central islands will continue to move down the island chain through tonight.

The front will produce numerous showers, some heavy, and brings the possibility of thunderstorms to the area.

As the front moves over the Big Island, additional weather impacts will be seen over the summits.

Expecting snow over the summits as winds increase.

A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for the summits from noon today until 6 am tomorrow morning.

Winds have already started to strengthen at the summits, and are expected to increase further this afternoon as the front and the associated upper level feature reaches the Big Island.

The High Wind Warning in effect for the Big Island extends into Sunday morning. The highest winds are expected by Friday afternoon.

Cool northerly winds are expected behind the front, lingering into early next week.

Additional unsettled weather is possible early next week as another system moves north of the islands