Heavy rain triggers flood advisory for Oahu

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The National Weather Service in Honolulu has issued a flood advisory for Oahu until 515 PM HST.

At 212 PM HST, radar indicated heavy rain over portions of Oahu.

Rain was falling at a rate of 1 to 2 inches per hour.

Locations in the advisory include but are not limited to: Hauula, Punaluu, Laie, Haleiwa, Waialua, Waikane, Kahuku, Kaaawa, Waiahole, Kahaluu, Ahuimanu, Kaneohe, Kaneohe Marine Base, Kailua, Helemano Housing, Waimea Valley, Kahana Valley State Park, Waimea Bay, Pupukea and Malaekahana State Park.

