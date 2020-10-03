Heavy rain triggers flood advisory for Oahu

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The National Weather Service in Honolulu has issued a flood advisory for Oahu until 515 PM HST.
At 212 PM HST, radar indicated heavy rain over portions of Oahu.
Rain was falling at a rate of 1 to 2 inches per hour.
Locations in the advisory include but are not limited to: Hauula, Punaluu, Laie, Haleiwa, Waialua, Waikane, Kahuku, Kaaawa, Waiahole, Kahaluu, Ahuimanu, Kaneohe, Kaneohe Marine Base, Kailua, Helemano Housing, Waimea Valley, Kahana Valley State Park, Waimea Bay, Pupukea and Malaekahana State Park.