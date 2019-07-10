Heavy rain triggers flood advisories for South Maui, Lanai and Kohala.

The National Weather Service has issued flood advisories due to heavy showers Tuesday afternoon.
The areas affected are:
Maui: Wailea, Ulupalakua and Makena through 5:45p Tuesday.
Lanai: Lanai City through 3:45p Tuesday.
Hawaii Island: Puuanahulu, Mamalahoa Highway between Daniel Inouye Highway and Waikoloa through 5:00p Tuesday.
Stay away from streams, drainage ditches and low lying areas prone to flooding.
Rainfall and runoff will also cause hazardous driving conditions due to ponding, reduced visibility and poor braking action.