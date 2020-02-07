Heavy rain to remain for Maui County and Hawaii Island through early Friday

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The cold front has slowed a bit in its advance to the Big Island, but is still expected to clear the Big Island tomorrow morning.

A Winter Weather Advisory continues for the Big Island summits, with cameras at the summit showing freezing rain and snow making it to the area.

The Winter Weather Advisory is in effect until 6am tomorrow morning, but may need to be extended.

An upper level low moving over the island is bringing stronger winds to the summits, with a High Wind Warning in effect through Sunday morning.

Winds have been on the increase, with a peak in winds expected Friday afternoon.

Some clearing in clouds and showers has been observed over Kauai this evening, and the back edge of the clouds is approaching the north shores of Oahu this evening.

Expect improving conditions over Oahu and the islands of Maui county overnight.

Cooler temperatures have filtering in behind the front.

Combined with the clouds overhead today, high temperatures across the state were a couple degrees below normal.

The cooler temperatures behind the front will help to maintain this trend into the first half of the new week.