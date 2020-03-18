Heavy rain threat to remain through the end of the work week

HONOLULU (KHON2) — A wet and unsettled weather pattern will continue across the Hawaiian Islands through Wednesday as a kona low remains stationary several hundred miles west of Kauai.

The main threat to the islands will come from heavy rain and flooding over already saturated ground.

The potential for severe weather continues tonight and Wednesday across the western half of the state.

The kona storm will slowly weaken and drift northward on Thursday and Friday, stabilizing the atmosphere, and reducing rainfall coverage from east to west.

Trade winds will fill in over the state as the low retreats northward with more typical trade wind weather forecast from Saturday through next week Tuesday.