Heavy rain threat to end as the weekend begins

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The threat for heavy rainfall and flash flooding over Kauai County will steadily trend down overnight into Saturday as an area of deep tropical moisture shifts westward.

A more typical trade pattern along with much drier and stable conditions will continue to fill in from east to west over the weekend.

Clouds and showers will transition to windward and mountain locations, mainly through the overnight and early morning periods as pockets of moisture move through.

Rainfall chances may trend up by midweek as moisture increases and a weakening front approaches the region from the north.

