Heavy rain threat diminishing by Friday, weekend with sunshine and trade winds

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Improving conditions are expected over the next couple of days.

A kona low near the islands will maintain wet conditions tonight with the possibility of some heavier showers or thunderstorms, mostly over the smaller islands.

As the low moves further away through Saturday, the potential for heavy rainfall will diminish, with relatively light winds expected.

Trade wind weather will return late in the weekend, with breezy trade winds delivering windward showers into next week that could carry to leeward areas.