HONOLULU (KHON2) -- Starting Tuesday, Nov. 24, travelers will need to show a negative COVID-19 test before they board the plane to Hawaii or else, they will need to quarantine for two weeks. However, some travelers are finding the new process frustrating.

Michelle Carpenter plans to fly to Maui with her service dog on Thanksgiving, but she’s worried that her test won’t make it before her departure, especially since her flight time changed.