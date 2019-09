HONOLULU (KHON2) — A plume of deep tropical moisture will produce wet, unsettled, and humid conditions across Kauai and Oahu through tomorrow, while a more stable land and sea breeze pattern holds over Maui County and the Big Island.

A land and sea breeze pattern will prevail state- wide on Friday, with showers favoring afternoon hours.

Trade winds will gradually build across the island chain during the weekend and persist through the middle of next week.