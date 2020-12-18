Heavy rain possible for Hawaii Island through early this weekend

HONOLULU (KHON2) — A weather disturbance moving through the state will bring an increase of showers across the state during the next few days. The greatest moisture will be focused over the Big Island and East Maui, where heavier showers could lead to localized flooding concerns.

Trade winds will also begin to ramp up tonight with widespread windy conditions expected on Friday. Conditions should slowly improve over the weekend as the disturbance shifts away from the state.

Elsewhere, showers will favor the typical windward areas with some making into leeward locations, especially through the overnight and early morning hours.