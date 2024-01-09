HONOLULU (KHON2) — From downed trees to flooded roads and parks, the wet weather brought various weather-related problems to Maui on Tuesday. The impacts even included school closures.

The stormy weather even grounded a vessel in Kihei. The DLNR said the U.S. Coast Guard notified the state about the beached vessel and an agent from the company that owns it is flying to Maui to remove it.

“The fire department helicopter was flying over and there was people around trying to assess how they’re going to remove this vessel from shore which is going to be a chore in itself,” said Kihei resident Vernon Kalanikau.

In Kahului, heavy rain caused properties to flood. Conrado Cortez said his mother’s front yard was under water.

“She sees water coming in through the threshold of her home and she has a sunken living room so that water is like a pool,” said Conrado Cortez, a Wailuku resident.

In Kula and Kihei, flash flooding caused roads to become rivers. Downed trees and debris prompted road closures on Maui throughout the day.

Maui County said South Kihei road took a beating due to storm conditions.

“There are portions of South Kihei Road with no more shoulder and missing parts of the shoulder, because the water is up,” said Kalanikau.

On Hawaii Island, the county reported Kaalaiki Road and Wood Valley Road were closed due to flooding. Downed power poles also prompted the closure of portions of Mamalahoa Highway.

“A lot of times down in the south point area the road, the main highway floods so we just want folks to pay attention so if that is their normal commute home, the road is actually open,” said Cyrus Johnasen, Hawaii County Public Information Officer.

At Hawaii Volcanoes National Park, Hilina Pali Road was closed due to heavy rains.

At Hawaii Volcanoes National Park, Hilina Pali Road was closed due to heavy rains.

Officials want to remind the public that weather conditions can change quickly.