Heavy rain in the forecast for the weekend

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Deep low pressure developing far northwest of the state will cause trade winds to veer out of the east-southeast today, leading to a somewhat unstable land and sea breeze regime that will produce spotty showers, some briefly heavy, over the islands this afternoon.

Winds will turn more southerly on Friday and the weekend, likely drawing up deeper moisture that will fuel increased shower activity and possibly thunderstorms.

Wet conditions are expected to linger over portions of the state through the first part of next week.