HONOLULU (KHON2) — Currently to the west of the islands, two cold fronts are slowly moving towards Kauai. The two fronts are expected to merge and cross over Kauai early Wednesday morning.

As a result, a flood watch has been issued for Kauai beginning early Wednesday morning through early Thursday morning. Kauai could see the heaviest rain as well as isolated thunderstorms through Friday.

Oahu will likely see an increase in shower activity starting Wednesday midday through Friday. Some showers may be heavy and produce isolated thunderstorms.

For Maui County and Hawaii Island, heavy afternoon downpours are expected through Friday evening.

Stable weather conditions including trade winds will return to all islands beginning Saturday.