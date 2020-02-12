Heavy rain diminishing, active windward showers remain

HONOLULU (KHON2) — A low pressure system located just north-northeast of the Big Island will gradually move closer to the state.

This will maintain cool, wet, and unsettled weather conditions across most of the island chain today.

Expect a gradual trend toward lighter winds later today and tonight.

The low is forecast to weaken and eventually move west of the islands Wednesday, and then dissipate by Thursday.

An area of enhanced moisture moving in from the east will likely result in wet trades on Thursday.

This will be followed by a more typical trade wind weather pattern from Friday through the upcoming weekend.