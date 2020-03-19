Heavy rain and thunderstorms possible through early Friday

HONOLULU (KHON2) — A wet and unsettled weather pattern will continue through Thursday as a kona low remains parked several hundred miles west of Kauai.

The main threat to the islands will be heavy rain and flooding over already saturated ground, though the potential for severe weather continues today across the western end of the state.

The kona low will slowly weaken and drift northward on Friday, stabilizing the atmosphere, and reducing rainfall coverage from east to west.

Trade winds will gradually build in from the east during the weekend.