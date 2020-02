HONOLULU (KHON2) — Wet and windy conditions will remain through the weekend.

Strong trade winds will focus the majority of showers along windward slopes, but downpours will also occur over leeward locations.

An upper low will bring a slight chance of thunderstorms and the possibility of winter weather to Haleakala and the Big Island summits through the weekend.

Unsettled conditions may persist into early next week.