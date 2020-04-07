Heavy rain and a slight chance of thunderstorms through early Wednesday

HONOLULU (KHON2) — A low pressure system about 1000 miles north-northwest of Kauai will be moving to the northeast over the next 24 hours or so.

This low to the northwest of Kauai, and a cold front about 500 miles northwest of Kauai, are helping to destabilize the atmosphere.

This combination has led to the thunderstorm and locally heavy rain that has occurred over and near the islands in the daytime heating.

A drier airmass combined with warmer temperatures aloft moving in Tuesday night will limit any thunderstorm development by Wednesday.

However the light winds will persist, which will lead to cloud and shower development over the islands, mainly during the day during the second half of the week.