HDOT seeks comments on noise variance for island-wide pavement marking and rumble strip project for Oahu

HONOLULU (KHON2) – The Hawaii Department of Transportation (HDOT) is seeking public comment on a community noise variance application for a project to install pavement markings and milled rumble strips at various locations on Oahu. The types of activities covered under the Community Noise Variance Application are removal of the existing pavement markings; layout and installation of new pavement markings, crosswalk markings, pavement arrows, pavement words, delineators, and pavement markers; and, installation of centerline and edge-line milled rumble strips.

The project entitled Installation of Enhanced Pavement Marking and New Milled Rumble Strip at Various Locations Island of Oahu Project No. F.A.P. HSIP-0300(155) will take place in various locations along the routes shown on the location map that may be viewed here. Please note that exact times and locations of work have not yet been identified.

HDOT is working with the Hawaii Department of Health to obtain a Community Noise Variance to allow night work for this project, which is estimated to begin as early as October 2019. The proposed hours of work are:

Saturday 6:00 p.m. to Monday 7:00 a.m.

Monday 6:00 p.m. to Tuesday 7:00 a.m.

Tuesday 6:00 p.m. to Wednesday 7:00 a.m.

Wednesday 6:00 p.m. to Thursday 7:00 a.m.

Thursday 6:00 p.m. to Friday 7:00 a.m.

Friday 6:00 p.m. to Saturday 9:00 a.m.

Should the subject Community Noise Variance Application be granted, HDOT will notify the Neighborhood Boards, general public, residences, and businesses immediately adjacent to the work in advance of the night and weekend work. This notification will be provided in advance of the commencement of any construction activities.

Limiting construction to daytime hours would be more disruptive to traffic and could result in prolonged traffic delays and subsequent disruption to business operations. Performing the work only during daytime hours would significantly lengthen the time required to complete the project, consequently increasing construction costs and causing undue hardship on the motoring public and residents and businesses of the areas where construction is occurring.

The public is invited to comment on the Community Noise Variance Application for the proposed project. The application was submitted to the Department of Health on June 10, 2019, and the comment period extends between August 1, 2019 to September 2, 2019.

Comment forms can be downloaded from here or obtained from the Hawaii Department of Transportation, Highways Division, Oahu District Office at 727 Kakoi Street, Honolulu, Hawaii 96819.