LĪHUʻE, Hawaii (KHON2) – The Hawaiʻi Department of Transportation hosted a blessing for the Lῑhuʻe Airport ticket lobby after a renovation.

To make the ticket lobby bigger, the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) baggage screening equipment was moved.

They also put in new seating, ceiling fans, and roofing. There is also new lighting.

The renovations cost $8.5 million. The money came from state airport revenue.