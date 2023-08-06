HONOLULU (KHON2) — More than 300 eager keiki had a chance to learn from the best in the game during the Pacific Rim Cup soccer clinic on Saturday.

Event coordinators said they returned by popular demand and eventually sold out during this year’s event in Waipahu.

Pacific Rim Cup soccer clinic takes place at the Waipio Peninsula Soccer Complex in Waipahu, Hawaii on Saturday, Aug. 5, 2023. (Photo/Pacific Rim Cup)

The clinic was held at the Waipio Peninsula Soccer Complex where keiki were trained by former professional players and coaches from both Hawaii and Japan.

To make the memorable event last forever, there was also an opportunity for autograph signing and photos with coaches.

The last time the Pacific Rim Cup was held in Hawaii was in 2019 at the Aloha Stadium.

Its inaugural tournament was in 2018 — which, according to the organization, had an economic impact of $1.5 million for the state.

Since then they have continued their focus on using soccer to impact the lives of Hawaii’s keiki.