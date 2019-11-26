Hawaii’s Most Wanted: Somer Fuller

Honolulu police are looking for Somer Fuller.

Sgt. Chris Kim: “On March 20th, 2017 at about 1:00 p.m. the victim was involved in an argument with Fuller at a beach in the Waianae area. When the victim tried to walk away, the male tackled her to the ground and tried to take her backpack. When the victim refused to give up her backpack, Fuller used a pocket knife to cut the straps then fled with her bag. Police were notified the male was identified as Somer Fuller. He was later located and placed under arrest for robbery in the first degree.”

Fuller is wanted on a $25,000 bench warrant for not complying with probation. He has five prior convictions and is known to frequent the Waianae area. He is 44 years old, 5’8” and 192 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes. If you know where he is, call Crimestoppers at 955-8300.