Hawaii’s Most Wanted: Rashawn Griffin

HONOLULU (KHON2) — CrimeStoppers needs your help in finding Rashawn Griffin.

He’s wanted for a $20,000 cash only warrant for failure to comply with the terms and conditions of his probation.

His crime dates back to 2017 when he was arrested for robbery in the second degree.

A cab driver was parked on Makaloa Street when a male entered the cab and placed him in a chokehold. This happened on November 17, 2017, around 2:09 a.m. The male then took the victim’s cash and cell phone and fled the scene.

Once police arrived, they were able to find Griffin nearby.

Rashawn Griffin is 35-years-old, 5’7″ inches tall and weighs around 155 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes.

Griffin has seven prior convictions and is known to frequent the Honolulu area.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crimstoppers at 955-8300.