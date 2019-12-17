Hawaii’s Most Wanted: Phillip Hong

Police are looking for Phillip Hong, who burglarized a woman’s house while she was home.
The woman was on the first floor of her home when she heard noises on the second home. The woman confronted the man, who then fled with some of her possessions. The man was later identified as Phillip Hong, who has 29 prior convictions.
He is 53 years old, 5’8″ and 170 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. If you know where he is, call Crime Stoppers at 955-8300.
